No coronavirus cases in Mississippi now < > Embed Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 12:17s - Published No coronavirus cases in Mississippi Health officials say while there have been no coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi, the state is preparing to respond. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Hannah Wallsmith RT @kendall_downing: Mississippi public health officials holding news conference on #coronavirus -- "We are monitoring this, working closel… 39 minutes ago Kendall Downing Mississippi public health officials holding news conference on #coronavirus -- "We are monitoring this, working clo… https://t.co/CDAO0a6orE 42 minutes ago Clarion Ledger So far there have been no cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in Mississippi, but medical officials are ready for it non… https://t.co/yXEndEdMF5 2 hours ago 🇵🇰☜Mississippi☞🇵🇰 RT @NorbertElekes: BREAKING: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Singapore rises to 16. 3 hours ago 🇵🇰☜Mississippi☞🇵🇰 RT @AmnaSuleiman: 5 cases of #CoronaVirus reported in Multan, The Samples were sent to Hong Kong For Confirmation as Pakistani Labs are not… 3 hours ago Hattiesburg American So far there have been no cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, but medical officials are ready for it nonethel… https://t.co/SBPUDDpD4Q 8 hours ago onthesidelinez RT @WJTV: Leaders at the Mississippi State Department of Health said they are monitoring the new coronavirus, although no cases have been r… 1 day ago WJTV 12 News Leaders at the Mississippi State Department of Health said they are monitoring the new coronavirus, although no cas… https://t.co/6MlN6dzbDo 2 days ago