Unexpected Find: Maryland Oysterman Finds Military Flare While Fishing In Chesapeake Bay 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:22s - Published Unexpected Find: Maryland Oysterman Finds Military Flare While Fishing In Chesapeake Bay A man harvesting oysters in the Chesapeake Bay Thursday found something quite unexpected: a military marine flare. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this