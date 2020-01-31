Global  

The Black liberation movement of New York City protest against police enforcement in MTA stations

The Black liberation movement of New York City protest against police enforcement in MTA stations

The Black liberation movement of New York City protest against police enforcement in MTA stations

The black liberation movement (also known as FTP3) in New York, New York, gather with a group of students of The University of New York to protest against police enforcement on subways and for free MTA
The Black liberation movement of New York City protest against police enforcement in MTA stations

The black liberation movement (also known as FTP3) in New York, New York, gather with a group of students of The University of New York to protest against police enforcement on subways and for free MTA transportation.

The protest took place outside the Department of Justice in Downtown Manhattan on Friday morning (January 31).




