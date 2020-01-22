Hotels, Leaders Show Support For Human Trafficking Prevention Training

Hotels in the area will be packed with visitors, which is why hotel works are being trained to spot human trafficking.



Recent related videos from verified sources Hotel industry training employees to recognize signs of human trafficking Hotel industry training employees to recognize signs of human trafficking Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:38Published on January 28, 2020 Miami Airport Security Trained to Spot Human Traffickers Ahead of Super Bowl Before teams and fans arrive in Miami for the Super Bowl, there’s another team in town focusing on human trafficking prevention. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:02Published on January 22, 2020