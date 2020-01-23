Global  

American Airlines Suspends Operations To And From Chinese Mainland

Earlier this week American Airlines greatly reduced the number of flights transporting passengers to and from China.

Today the company shutdown all Chinese inbound and outbound traffic because of the coronavirus threat.
