Gun Control in Virginia

Gun Control in Virginia

Gun Control in Virginia

Today&apos;s episode of &quot;The Rob Maness Show&quot;, we discuss Gun Control Laws in Virgina and the Democrats who are pushing for criminalizing citizens owning firearms.
Virginia's House Of Delegates Passes 7 Gun Control Measures

Virginia's House Of Delegates Passes 7 Gun Control MeasuresWatch Video"For too many years this body has put the convenience of gun owners above all else, and...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattle TimesDaily Caller


The Majority Of Virginia Homicides Come From Only Two Metro Areas – OpEd

The Majority Of Virginia Homicides Come From Only Two Metro Areas – OpEdBy Ryan McMaken* In most times and places, crime tends to be a highly localized phenomenon. I...
Eurasia Review - Published


BoHunter41

Bo Hunter RT @dahboo7: HOUSES PASSES ALL 7 #GunControl Bills! Are The People Going to Let This Stand? #Virginia https://t.co/szanWe3mcd 1 minute ago

LouieGe51467728

Louie George RT @HyltonRobin: Virginia Legislature Officially Approves Gun Control - The Daily Caller @POTUS⁩🇺🇸 @realDonaldTrump⁩ does NOT SUPPORT con… 2 minutes ago

Shawna_7777

🇺🇸✨Shawna✨🇺🇸 @LoneWolfAvocacy @LAEverett2 Don't EVEN go there with me! The Dems want to DESTROY & BURN OUR Constitution! Hence… https://t.co/THIDbyPswR 6 minutes ago

MyPlace4U

T-Covfefe RT @DailyCaller: Virginia Legislature Officially Approves Gun Control. https://t.co/6JFBuqzAlO 6 minutes ago

Simone23570088

Simone RT @kylegriffin1: Democrats in the Virginia House of Delegates have passed seven of the eight gun-control measures advocated by Gov. Ralph… 6 minutes ago

A_Draeros

Phil @CountessMRose Isn't the author of this video dishonest when saying the gun control laws there were passed were ill… https://t.co/DtpwpGBrQd 7 minutes ago

SteveCookCookie

Stephen Cook RT @EpochTimes: The #Virginia House passed 7 #GunControl laws, weeks after thousands of #GunRights advocates rallied in the state. Gun Own… 7 minutes ago

rashaverak_day

Mike Day The Commonwealth of Virginia is a success story of Democratic activism and voter engagement. In 2012, Republicans d… https://t.co/P1yRYgSHXL 8 minutes ago


America’s Civil Rights: The Second Amendment Sanctuary Movement [Video]America’s Civil Rights: The Second Amendment Sanctuary Movement

Ep 48 | “We find that the right to keep and bear arms is a “civil right,’” are words you can find in a January 24, 2020 opinion written by the Illinois Supreme Court in a gun rights case. Until..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 38:21Published

What do people in Rochester think of gun control? [Video]What do people in Rochester think of gun control?

In light of rallies in Virginia, we're finding out.

Credit: KIMTPublished

