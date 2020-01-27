Fan goes viral (again) with parody ‘Mammas, Please Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Chiefs Fans’



Tweets about this ʙʀɪ RT @allkpop: [UCC] BTS V Goes Viral Again As The “Guy On The Right” In Ariana Grande’s Photo With BTS https://t.co/fNmDmnCh7A https://t.co/… 9 hours ago Eric Anderson Chuck Schumer scolds Kamala Harris for laughing with Sherrod Brown at impeachment presser, goes viral… https://t.co/Ar4q4Ppy91 15 hours ago MIN SUGA RT @chromekook: taekook au Taehyung and Jeongguk are reunited years later with a little help from twitter when Taehyung tweets about findi… 17 hours ago Liz. Chuck Schumer scolds Kamala Harris for laughing with Sherrod Brown at impeachment presser, goes viral… https://t.co/6jziTxPPyM 1 day ago Frank Lawrence Fan goes viral (again) with parody ‘Mammas, Please Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Chiefs Fans' https://t.co/lQntHpmKjX 1 day ago trans of gender RT @ameliargh: Once every other a month a tweet goes viral that’s like “wow I had no idea other people didn’t THINK THOUGHTS with their BRA… 2 days ago AIRITE RT @cmichhend: @Jordan_Sather_ @lifebiomedguru *me thinks* 1) Post goes viral 2) Jordan gets smeared, again 3) Jordan posts new video wit… 2 days ago Michelle Henderson @Jordan_Sather_ @lifebiomedguru *me thinks* 1) Post goes viral 2) Jordan gets smeared, again 3) Jordan posts new video with rebuttals 2 days ago