5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History As Super Bowl LIV is scheduled for Feb.
2 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, here's a look back at the five best players in the 54-year history of the championship game.
1.
Tom Brady: QB, New England Patriots 6 titles, 4 Super Bowl MVPs 2.
Joe Montana: QB, San Francisco 49ers 4 titles, 3 Super Bowl MVPs 3.
Jerry Rice: WR, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders 3 titles, Super Bowl XXIII MVP 4.
Terry Bradshaw: QB, Pittsburgh Steelers 4 titles, 2 Super Bowl MVPs 5.
Charles Haley: OLB/DE San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys 5 titles