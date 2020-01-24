Global  

5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History

5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History

5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History

5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History As Super Bowl LIV is scheduled for Feb.

2 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, here's a look back at the five best players in the 54-year history of the championship game.

1.

Tom Brady: QB, New England Patriots 6 titles, 4 Super Bowl MVPs 2.

Joe Montana: QB, San Francisco 49ers 4 titles, 3 Super Bowl MVPs 3.

Jerry Rice: WR, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders 3 titles, Super Bowl XXIII MVP 4.

Terry Bradshaw: QB, Pittsburgh Steelers 4 titles, 2 Super Bowl MVPs 5.

Charles Haley: OLB/DE San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys 5 titles
