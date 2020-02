Lower Merion High School Selling Tickets To Game Honoring Kobe Bryant

AND THEN RAN AWAY, FORTUNATELYNO ONE WAS HURT.AND A TRIBUTES TO KOBEBRYANT CONTINUE TO COME INFANS ARE HEAD TO GO LOWERMERION HIGH SCHOOL WHERE THEHIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TEAM ISHONORING THE SPORTS LEGENDWITH A SPECIAL EVENT THISWEEKEND."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERALYCIA REID IS LIVE OUTSIDE OFTHE SCHOOL IN ARDMORE WITH THEDETAILS, ALYCIA.REPORTER: THAT IS RIGHT,FAMILIES WERE IN LINE BEFORE8:00 THIS MORNING HOPING TOSNAG TICKETS FOR TOMORROW'SMEMORIAL GAME.THE LIMIT WAS SIX PER PERSON,BUT, BEFORE 11:00 O'CLOCK WHENDOORS OPENED UP FAMILIES FOUNDOUT THAT TICKETS WERE ALMOSTSOLD OUT.WITH MORE THAN 1200 STUDENTSON CAMPUS, MOST OF THESTUDENTS WENT TO STUDENTS ANDTEACHERS, SOME OF THEM TAUGHTAND COACHED KOBE BRYANT.GYM'S CAPACITY WAS STANDINGROOM AT 1600, SO IN ADDITIONTO THE STUDENTS HERE AND THESCHOOLS THEY ARE COMPETINGAGAINST THERE JUST WAS NOTENOUGH ROOM LEFT FOR THEPUBLIC.SCHOOL'S TRYING TO ACCOMMODATEAS MANY FANS FROM THECOMMUNITY AS THEY CAN, BUT THEFIRST 25 PEOPLE IN LINE WEREABLE TO BUY TICKETS.TWO EACH ACTUALLY.OBVIOUSLY TOMORROWES GAMEISN'T ABOUT THE MONEY.TICKETS WERE FIVE DOLLARS FORADULTS, THREE FOR STUDENTS, ITIS A WAY TO GET THE COMMUNITYTOGETHER TO HONOR A LEGEND,THE GIRLS VARSITY WILL PLAYSOUTHERNLY HIGH AT 11:00 A.M.AND BOYS VARSITY WILL PLAYSOUDERTON AT 1:30 P.M.

AND AT1:00 DURING THE BREAK BETWEENTHE GIRLS AND BOYS GAME, THEREWILL BE A TRIBUTE TO KOBEBRYANT, AND HIS DAUGHTER ANDSEVEN OTHER PEOPLE DIED INSUNDAY'S HELICOPTER CRASH.DURING THE MEMORIAL PEOPLE CANEXPECT TO SEE VIDEOS OF THEKOBE PLAYING WHILE HE WAS ATLOWER MERION AND AS A GIFT,ATTENDEES WILL GET ACOMMEMORATIVE T-SHIRT.I'M REALLY LOOKING FORWARDTO SEEING MY DAUGHTER, CHEERAND SEEING THE TRIBUTE TO KOBEBRYANT.MY DAUGHTER PLAYED FORLOWER MERION FOR FOUR YEARS.SHE WORE KOBE'S NUMBER.MY CHILDREN SO THAT THEYCAN COME, I WAS STANDING OUTHERE, AND I HAD TO LET THEMKNOW, MY DAUGHTER STILL INSCHOOL, AND, FOR HER, HERCOLLEGE ROOMMATE, AND THEN HERSON AND I'M JUST HAPPY I WASABLE TO GET THE TWO THAT IHAVE.REPORTER: KOBE JERSEY THATWAS STOLEN YEARS AGO ANDRECENTLY RETURN TO POLICE WILLBE RETURNED TO ITS RIGHTFULPLACE IN THE KOBE BRYANTGYMNASIUM.REPORTING LIVE FROM LOWER