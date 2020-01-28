Global  

Bernie Sanders Edges Joe Biden for Lead in National Poll Just Before Iowa Caucuses

Bernie Sanders Edges Joe Biden for Lead in National Poll Just Before Iowa Caucuses

Bernie Sanders Edges Joe Biden for Lead in National Poll Just Before Iowa Caucuses

Bernie Sanders edges past Joe Biden in a new national poll ahead of the first big challenges of the 2020 primary.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the breakdown.
Democrats struggle with how directly to knock Sanders

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — As Bernie Sanders exudes confidence in his ability to win next week’s...
Seattle Times - Published

Biden, Sanders battle for top spot in latest Iowa poll

With five days to go until Iowa’s caucuses kick off the presidential nominating calendar, a new...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •ReutersNYTimes.com



2020 Democratic Power Rankings [Video]2020 Democratic Power Rankings

Business Insider and Morning Consult created a power ranking of the 2020 Democratic primary candidates. There are just three days before the Iowa caucuses. This is the time when the cream rises to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Trump trial set to begin next week [Video]Trump trial set to begin next week

With Donald Trump's impeachment trial set to begin next week, Larry talks with legal and political experts about what to expect next. Plus, a look at the framework of the US-China trade agreement.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 26:10Published

