Brexit 'biggest joy of my life': Boris Johnson

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent part of so-called "Brexit Day" at a manufacturing facility in England, where he sat in a racecar and other vehicles while waxing about the day.
0
He told reporters, jokingly, that Brexit was a joy of his life.

Later he plans to celebrate with English sparkling wine and a distinctly British array of canapés including Shropshire blue cheese and Yorkshire puddings with beef and horseradish.

Britain will leave the European Union at 2300 GMT.



