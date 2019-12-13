Reporter Update: Romance Scams 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:32s - Published Reporter Update: Romance Scams With Valentine's Day coming up, experts say scammers are creating fake online dating accounts in an effort to lure victims in and take their money; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Reporter Update: John Shumway - Steelers Ticket Scams KDKA's John Shumway reports on a new way scammers are trying to circumvent the security measures put into place for authenticating tickets to Pittsburgh Steelers games. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:21Published on December 13, 2019