Reporter Update: Romance Scams

Reporter Update: Romance Scams

Reporter Update: Romance Scams

With Valentine's Day coming up, experts say scammers are creating fake online dating accounts in an effort to lure victims in and take their money; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
Reporter Update: John Shumway - Steelers Ticket Scams

KDKA's John Shumway reports on a new way scammers are trying to circumvent the security measures put into place for authenticating tickets to Pittsburgh Steelers games.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:21Published

