Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History

5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History

5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History

5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History As Super Bowl LIV is scheduled for Feb.

2 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, here's a look back at the five best players in the 54-year history of the championship game.

1.

Tom Brady: QB, New England Patriots 6 titles, 4 Super Bowl MVPs 2.

Joe Montana: QB, San Francisco 49ers 4 titles, 3 Super Bowl MVPs 3.

Jerry Rice: WR, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders 3 titles, Super Bowl XXIII MVP 4.

Terry Bradshaw: QB, Pittsburgh Steelers 4 titles, 2 Super Bowl MVPs 5.

Charles Haley: OLB/DE San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys 5 titles
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The 54 greatest players in Super Bowl history: How high do 49ers legend rank?

Joe Montana and Jerry Rice are some of the most accomplished players ever to take the field in the...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

andrewspartz1

Andrew Spartz RT @usatodaysports: Snag our 88-page #SBLIV special edition that contains (ahem): matchup analysis, predictions, ticket scenes, South Flori… 16 minutes ago

ChelleeSiewert

Chellee Siewert Being able to connect with liked minded people is the greatest gift at Super Bowl. @NFLPA live streamed on… https://t.co/QM2e1TmV5v 1 hour ago

usatodaysports

USA TODAY Sports Snag our 88-page #SBLIV special edition that contains (ahem): matchup analysis, predictions, ticket scenes, South F… https://t.co/enwe6Or7lI 2 hours ago

hurricanesmarsh

Mamba Marsh Greatest Canes Super Bowl Moments And Players https://t.co/TwDwLAVXNK 5 hours ago

TracyPerlman

Tracy Perlman First @nfl All Time Team event! Amazing to be able to host the greatest players of All Time at the Super Bowl. On… https://t.co/Av3XRsCIj9 15 hours ago

6OnTheWay

The Ms T 💚🙌🏻🧡 RT @sanecane: I was just sitting back and thinking while I'm laying in bed under the weather if Ed goes and visits a kid on the team that i… 17 hours ago

sanecane

Love Hard,Play Hard,Pray Hard #24 #8 I was just sitting back and thinking while I'm laying in bed under the weather if Ed goes and visits a kid on the t… https://t.co/xJh6fdSZAo 17 hours ago

TheRoyGreenShow

The Roy Green Show On Super Bowl Sunday one of the greatest players in history and a Hall of Fame quarterback will join us. 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Players That Have Defined The Super Bowl [Video]The Players That Have Defined The Super Bowl

These are the greatest players to enter the event.

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.