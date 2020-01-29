Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Celtic Britons > Britons taken to quarantine after landing in UK from Wuhan

Britons taken to quarantine after landing in UK from Wuhan

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
Britons taken to quarantine after landing in UK from Wuhan

Britons taken to quarantine after landing in UK from Wuhan

More than 80 Britons have arrived back in the UK on an evacuation flight from Wuhan and have been transported to Arrowe Park Hospital in the Wirral for a quarantine period of 14 days.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trapped Britons set to fly out of Wuhan on Friday

200 evacuees from coronavirus hotspot face two weeks of quarantine once back in UK
FT.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cobra meeting called as Brits return home from China [Video]Cobra meeting called as Brits return home from China

As plans to bring Britons home from China take shape, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, chairs a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency committee on Wednesday afternoon. UK nationals returning from..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.