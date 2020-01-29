Britons taken to quarantine after landing in UK from Wuhan

More than 80 Britons have arrived back in the UK on an evacuation flight from Wuhan and have been transported to Arrowe Park Hospital in the Wirral for a quarantine period of 14 days.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn