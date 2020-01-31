'Tonight we say goodbye to an old friend': Irish PM

"Tonight we say goodbye to an old friend," said Varadkar during a news conference in Dublin on Friday (January 31) in preparation for the UK exiting the EU at 11:00 p.m.

Varadkar added that when Europe acts as one, it is a "truly powerful force for good in the world." The Taoiseach did not shy away from the complications the EU 27 and the UK face in negotiations over the coming months but said all parties want "no quotas, no tariffs, no taxes" as well as the minimum amount of bureaucracy possible.

Varadkar said both sides needed to start a new relationship on a firm and honest footing and for him, that meant a level playing field on standards.