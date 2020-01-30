Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Test results of fourth possible coronavirus case in metro Detroit come back negative

Test results of fourth possible coronavirus case in metro Detroit come back negative

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:17s - Published < > Embed
Test results of fourth possible coronavirus case in metro Detroit come back negative

Test results of fourth possible coronavirus case in metro Detroit come back negative

Test results of fourth possible coronavirus case in metro Detroit come back negative
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jizzle701

Jizzle Jones RT @wxyzdetroit: NEW: The test results on a third possible coronavirus case in Washtenaw County came back negative. https://t.co/51dqDKZZhg 2 hours ago

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit NEW: The test results on a third possible coronavirus case in Washtenaw County came back negative. https://t.co/51dqDKZZhg 3 hours ago

KristenShamus

Kristen Shamus Testing of samples from 3 of 4 Michiganders suspected of having #coronarvirus have come back negative, state and co… https://t.co/ZvZ4LdTJHb 4 days ago

FOX17

FOX 17 A fourth possible case has been sent to the CDC for testing. https://t.co/FVtfOPITqt 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Doctors Closely Monitoring Couple With Coronavirus [Video]Doctors Closely Monitoring Couple With Coronavirus

Test results came back positive for the husband of the woman who has Illinois's first case of coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:37Published

Latest Chicago Area Coronavirus Updates [Video]Latest Chicago Area Coronavirus Updates

Test results are expected Thursday on a potential case of Wuhan coronavirus in Porter County, Indiana.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.