Inside a $6M Desert Mansion With A Mountain In The Backyard

Video Credit: Architectural Digest - Duration: 10:03s - Published < > Embed
Inside a $6M Desert Mansion With A Mountain In The Backyard

Inside a $6M Desert Mansion With A Mountain In The Backyard

Today we visit 5212 East Red Rock Drive, a sleek and modern property nestled into Camelback Mountain outside of Phoenix, Arizona.

The backyard dining room sits beside a waterfall, directly beneath a bridge leading to a mountain trailhead.

Perhaps most striking, a massive two-story window frames the rock outcroppings beyond the kitchen, giving a dramatic scope to the open floor plan.
