Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Premier League > Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Man City

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Man City

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Man City

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Man City

Manchester City travel to Tottenham where Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will go head-to-head in a Premier League battle between two of the Premier League's top six.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The big Friday Premier League quiz

Tottenham and Manchester City clash in the headline fixture in the Premier League this weekend, with...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Tottenham press conference live: Jose Mourinho on Giroud, Wanyama, Willian Jose and Man City

Tottenham press conference live: Jose Mourinho on Giroud, Wanyama, Willian Jose and Man CitySpurs take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday and Jose Mourinho is holding his...
Football.london - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AirtelUFootball

Airtel UG Football .@ManUtd vs @Wolves match preview | @premierleague After a quite active transfer window for Manchester United, the… https://t.co/xkNRTCw0Hj 41 seconds ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Manchester #United v Wolves: match preview - The Guardian #TheWanderersFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Premier_League https://t.co/fJsvbaiA4m 6 minutes ago

Kumipri720

Prince RT @MedeamaSC: Check out our preview of our trip to @AduanaStarsFc in the @GhanaLeague on Sunday. Details here: https://t.co/Bf3bK0jXWs ht… 7 minutes ago

ItsFoxedUp

Foxed Up LCFC News 🦊 Leicester v Chelsea: match preview https://t.co/PGF9GT3pAn 24 minutes ago

NNPremierLeague

Premier League News Now Liverpool vs Southampton: Preview | Premier League 2019/20 #LIVSOU #Liverpool #Southampton https://t.co/lnjEd5XU43 30 minutes ago

TheKopiteOFF

The Kopite 📝| Team news and more ahead of tomorrow's game https://t.co/830WFGB4Tj 55 minutes ago

FootballIndex

Football Index "He could make his debut at the weekend and show why he's one of Europe's most highly-regarded attacking midfielder… https://t.co/uOzDvqUTE1 55 minutes ago

spursodyssey

Paul Smith #spurs #coys #thfc - There is more information than you can shake a stick at here! - Spurs Odyssey Premier League… https://t.co/QQrdx8Kl6M 59 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp: Nobody here is relaxed [Video]Jurgen Klopp: Nobody here is relaxed

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says no one at the club is relaxed, despite Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Chelsea [Video]Premier League match preview: Leicester v Chelsea

A look at the key stats as Leicester City prepare to host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday February 1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.