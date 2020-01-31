Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Man City 23 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Man City Manchester City travel to Tottenham where Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will go head-to-head in a Premier League battle between two of the Premier League's top six.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources The big Friday Premier League quiz Tottenham and Manchester City clash in the headline fixture in the Premier League this weekend, with...

SoccerNews.com - Published 11 hours ago



Tottenham press conference live: Jose Mourinho on Giroud, Wanyama, Willian Jose and Man City Spurs take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday and Jose Mourinho is holding his...

Football.london - Published 7 hours ago







You Might Like