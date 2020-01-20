Steve Bruce accidentally states that Dwight Yorke is in line to play for Newcastle 23 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:20s - Published Steve Bruce accidentally states that Dwight Yorke is in line to play for Newcastle Newcastle's Steve Bruce accidentally states that 48-year-old Dwight Yorke is an option for his team. He made the silly error during a pre-match press conference on Friday morning ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Norwich, slipping up when naming striker Dwight Gayle .

