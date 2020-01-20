Global  

Steve Bruce accidentally states that Dwight Yorke is in line to play for Newcastle

Steve Bruce accidentally states that Dwight Yorke is in line to play for Newcastle

Steve Bruce accidentally states that Dwight Yorke is in line to play for Newcastle

Newcastle's Steve Bruce accidentally states that 48-year-old Dwight Yorke is an option for his team.

He made the silly error during a pre-match press conference on Friday morning ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Norwich, slipping up when naming striker Dwight Gayle .
Bruce upset at 'ridiculous' errors [Video]Bruce upset at 'ridiculous' errors

Steve Bruce is relieved to still be in the FA Cup hat as he lets rips into his Newcastle team after their goalless stalemate with Oxford United.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:47Published

Bruce: Willems, Dummett out for season [Video]Bruce: Willems, Dummett out for season

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has confirmed that injuries have ruled out Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett for the rest of the season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:06Published

