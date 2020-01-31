Shania Twain And Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Met Through Cheating Spouses

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s
Shania Twain and her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud took an unusual route to fall in love.

54-year-old Twain told the story of how they ended up together in an interview with AARP The Magazine.

Twain's then-husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, had an affair with Thiébaud's then-wife, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

CNN reports that tat the time of the affair, Twain and Lange had been married for 14 years.

Frédéric found out about the affair and told Twain, setting off a sequence of events no one could have expected.

"It's twisted," Twain said of the unusual circumstances.

"But so beautifully twisted." Twain and Thiébaud eventually became a couple and got engaged, marrying in 2011.
