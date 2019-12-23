Global  

Kate Middleton Is Voted Royal Fashion Icon

Kate Middleton Is Voted Royal Fashion Icon

Kate Middleton Is Voted Royal Fashion Icon

Meghan Markle might have a fashion collection, but when it comes to being a fashion icon, Kate Middleton takes that title.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
