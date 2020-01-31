Global  

Labour MEP Julie Ward calls Brexit 'historic mistake' as she joins small crowd of Remainers in Westminster

Labour MEP Julie Ward calls Brexit 'historic mistake' as she joins small crowd of Remainers in Westminster

Labour MEP Julie Ward calls Brexit 'historic mistake' as she joins small crowd of Remainers in Westminster

Labour MEP for North West England Julie Ward called Brexit a "historic mistake" on Friday (January 31) as the UK is set to leave the EU in a matter of hours.

Ward also said, "Brexit can't really help anybody except the super-rich" & "this country is taking a regressive, backward step" The MEP also added that Brexiteers are "devoid of joy." She was also filmed telling a Brexit supporter that the campaign to rejoin the EU "begins tomorrow."
