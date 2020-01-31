Labour MEP Julie Ward calls Brexit 'historic mistake' as she joins small crowd of Remainers in Westminster

Labour MEP for North West England Julie Ward called Brexit a "historic mistake" on Friday (January 31) as the UK is set to leave the EU in a matter of hours.

Ward also said, "Brexit can't really help anybody except the super-rich" & "this country is taking a regressive, backward step" The MEP also added that Brexiteers are "devoid of joy." She was also filmed telling a Brexit supporter that the campaign to rejoin the EU "begins tomorrow."