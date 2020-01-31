Amazon Prime Inches Closer to Netflix With 150 Million Global Users
Amazon Prime Inches Closer to
Netflix With 150 Million Global Users Compared to the e-commerce
giant, Netflix has nearly
162 million worldwide members.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos revealed the impressive
number in the company's final quarterly report of 2019.
Bezos also said that last year's final quarter added
the most Prime members than all previous quarters.
Jeff Bezos, via statement Year-over-year from the last quarter of 2018,
revenue also increased for Amazon by 21 percent.
Profit was most likely helped by the holiday shopping season last year.
According to Amazon,
billions of items were ordered
through the platform at that time.