Amazon Prime Inches Closer to Netflix With 150 Million Global Users Compared to the e-commerce giant, Netflix has nearly 162 million worldwide members.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos revealed the impressive number in the company's final quarterly report of 2019.

Bezos also said that last year's final quarter added the most Prime members than all previous quarters.

Jeff Bezos, via statement Year-over-year from the last quarter of 2018, revenue also increased for Amazon by 21 percent.

Profit was most likely helped by the holiday shopping season last year.

According to Amazon, billions of items were ordered through the platform at that time.