Space: Massive Northern and Southern Lights Explained

Space: Massive Northern and Southern Lights Explained

Space: Massive Northern and Southern Lights Explained

Thanks to the largest solar radiation storm since 2003, beautiful aurorae have been popping up across the globe.

Martin Berman talks to Discovery News Space Producer Ian O&amp;#039;Neill to understand how the aurora borealis and australis are created.
