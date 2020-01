Taylor Swift Calls GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn 'Trump in a Wig' 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published Taylor Swift Calls GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn 'Trump in a Wig' Taylor Swift Calls GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn 'Trump in a Wig' Swift addressed the Republican senator in her new Netflix documentary, 'Miss Americana.' She criticized Blackburn's conservative political stances. Taylor Swift, via CNN Taylor Swift, via CNN Taylor Swift, via CNN Swift previously criticized Blackburn in 2013. She disagreed with the senator's vote against the re-authorization of the Violence Against Women Act and her stance against same-sex marriage. Taylor Swift, via CNN Taylor Swift, via CNN

