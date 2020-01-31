Shia LaBeouf, Keanu Reeves and More Announced as 2020 Oscar Hosts
Shia LaBeouf, Keanu Reeves and More
Announced as 2020 Oscar Hosts On Jan.
30, the Academy took to Twitter to announce
the latest round of celebrity hosts for the 92nd Oscars.
Notable names include Shia LaBeouf,
Keanu Reeves, James Corden and Maya Rudolph.
Sigourney Weaver, Beanie Feldstein, Steve Martin
and George MacKay were also among those announced.
Finishing up the list
are Penélope Cruz,
Zack Gottsagen and
Diane Keaton.
The Academy previously announced
the first round of presenters on Jan.
28.
That round included stars such as
Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell,
Gal Gadot and Mark Ruffalo.
The 2020 Oscars are set to air on Feb.
9,
live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
This will be the second year that the
ceremony will go on without a host.