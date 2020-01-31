Shia LaBeouf, Keanu Reeves and More Announced as 2020 Oscar Hosts

Shia LaBeouf, Keanu Reeves and More Announced as 2020 Oscar Hosts On Jan.

30, the Academy took to Twitter to announce the latest round of celebrity hosts for the 92nd Oscars.

Notable names include Shia LaBeouf, Keanu Reeves, James Corden and Maya Rudolph.

Sigourney Weaver, Beanie Feldstein, Steve Martin and George MacKay were also among those announced.

Finishing up the list are Penélope Cruz, Zack Gottsagen and Diane Keaton.

The Academy previously announced the first round of presenters on Jan.

28.

That round included stars such as Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot and Mark Ruffalo.

The 2020 Oscars are set to air on Feb.

9, live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

This will be the second year that the ceremony will go on without a host.