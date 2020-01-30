Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:10s - Published

Coronavirus declared a global health emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) made the declaration during a press conference on Thursday.

"We have witnessed the emergence of a previously unknown pathogen that has escalated into an unprecedented outbreak.".

"We must act together now to limit the spread.".

According to WHO, a global health emergency is known as a "public health emergency of international concern".

And an "extraordinary event" that is "serious, unusual or unexpected.".

The declaration helps the agency mobilize financial and political support to contain the outbreak.

Coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, less than a month ago and has infected more than 8,200 people in 18 countries.

Since the outbreak, the government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities.

Although the virus is thought to be spread from animal to human, the U.S. confirmed its first human-to-human transmission.

This is only the fifth time the international health agency has made an emergency declaration since the mid-2000s