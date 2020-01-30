Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus declared a global health emergency

Coronavirus declared a global health emergency

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus declared a global health emergency

Coronavirus declared a global health emergency

Coronavirus Has Been Declared a Global Health Emergency.

The World Health Organization (WHO) made the declaration during a press conference on Thursday.

"We have witnessed the emergence of a previously unknown pathogen that has escalated into an unprecedented outbreak.".

"We must act together now to limit the spread.".

According to WHO, a global health emergency is known as a "public health emergency of international concern".

And an "extraordinary event" that is "serious, unusual or unexpected.".

The declaration helps the agency mobilize financial and political support to contain the outbreak.

Coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, less than a month ago and has infected more than 8,200 people in 18 countries.

Since the outbreak, the government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities.

Although the virus is thought to be spread from animal to human, the U.S. confirmed its first human-to-human transmission.

This is only the fifth time the international health agency has made an emergency declaration since the mid-2000s
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Coronavirus, Brexit Day

Senate to vote on whether to allow witnesses in Trump impeachment trial. The World Health...
NPR - Published

Coronavirus declared global health emergency by WHO

The World Health Organization says efforts must be made to stop the virus spreading to vulnerable...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriaCBS NewsHinduReutersThe Age



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook and Instagram to Ban False Claims About Coronavirus [Video]Facebook and Instagram to Ban False Claims About Coronavirus

Facebook and Instagram to Ban False Claims About Coronavirus The policy would remove posts that promote fake cures for the virus. It would also stop misinformation about how to prevent contracting..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

No coronavirus cases in Mississippi [Video]No coronavirus cases in Mississippi

Health officials say while there have been no coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi, the state is preparing to respond.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 12:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.