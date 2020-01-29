Friday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.3%.
Helping drag down the group were shares of USA Truck, down about 22.1% and shares of Arcbest off about 13.9% on the day.
Also lagging the market Friday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 4.4% as a group, led down by Sundial Growers, trading lower by about 19.5% and Cresud, trading lower by about 3.8%.
In trading on Thursday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kirby, off about 9.5% and shares of Scorpio Bulkers off about..
In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Skyline Champion, down about 12.9% and..
