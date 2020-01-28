Global  

The Bolton Question: Impeachment Debate on Witnesses Begin

The Bolton Question: Impeachment Debate on Witnesses Begin

The Bolton Question: Impeachment Debate on Witnesses Begin

Senators will get four hours of debate Friday before voting on whether to call witnesses and introduce documents — a vote expected to fail.
Schumer calls on GOP senators to rise to occasion

President Donald Trump's legal team argued against the relevance of testimony from Trump's former...
USATODAY.com - Published

Republican senator offers compromise in impeachment stalemate over witnesses

Three GOP senators have called for John Bolton to testify in President Trump’s impeachment trial...
CBS News - Published


