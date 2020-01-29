Brexit 'biggest joy of my life,' Boris Johnson says as he jokes about midlife crisis

***EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS VIDEO IS AN UPDATE AND CONTAINS FURTHER FOOTAGE OF PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON JOKINGLY SUGGESTING HE IS IN THE MIDDLE OF A "MIDLIFE CRISIS" AFTER PURCHASING A MOTORBIKE AND VIDEO OF UK GOVERNMENT CABINET MEETING*** The leader made the comments whilst on a tour of a manufacturing facility in the Northeast of England, sitting inside a racecar.

Later he plans to celebrate with English sparkling wine and a distinctly British array of canapés including Shropshire blue cheese and Yorkshire puddings with beef and horseradish.

Britain will leave the European Union at 2300 GMT.