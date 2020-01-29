Global  

Brexit 'biggest joy of my life,' Boris Johnson says as he jokes about midlife crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Brexit the greatest joy of his life, only just ahead of his new motorbike, as he jokes about suffering a midlife crisis on a tour of a manufacuring facility in the Northeast of England.
***EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS VIDEO IS AN UPDATE AND CONTAINS FURTHER FOOTAGE OF PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON JOKINGLY SUGGESTING HE IS IN THE MIDDLE OF A "MIDLIFE CRISIS" AFTER PURCHASING A MOTORBIKE AND VIDEO OF UK GOVERNMENT CABINET MEETING*** The leader made the comments whilst on a tour of a manufacturing facility in the Northeast of England, sitting inside a racecar.

Later he plans to celebrate with English sparkling wine and a distinctly British array of canapés including Shropshire blue cheese and Yorkshire puddings with beef and horseradish.

Britain will leave the European Union at 2300 GMT.



