They're singing 'Rule Britannia' at a Brexit Day party at this Wetherspoon pub in London's West End

Pro-Brexit Londoners gather at the Lord Moon of the Mall Wetherspoon pub in the West End to sing "Rule Britannia" on Friday.

In the video, one woman can be seen standing on a table and waving a Union Jack and St.

George's flag on Brexit Day, just hours before the UK officially quits the EU.

Wetherspoon pubs are today selling cheaper drinks to mark the UK's withdrawal from the EU today as chairman Tim Martin celebrates Brexit.