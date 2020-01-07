Global  

5 Must Know Pieces Of Advice From Financial Planners

5 Must Know Pieces Of Advice From Financial Planners

5 Must Know Pieces Of Advice From Financial Planners

For honest and objective money advice, a financial planner is the best route for many to take.

Certified financial planners have a responsibility to provide recommendations that are in your best interest.

Business Insider reports that the top tips from financial planners are: 1.

'Work hard and save most of your money'.

Planners recommend an interest-bearing savings account.

2.

Tackle your 'bad debt' first.

Pay as much as you can toward credit card debt and high-interest loans.

3.
5 Must Know Pieces Of Advice From Financial Planners

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
