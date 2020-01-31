8 MISTAKES Tourists Make in Hawaii | MojoTravels

It’s time to kick back, relax, enjoy some good old-fashioned islands fun - hopefully without committing any of these local travel faux pas!

Welcome to MojoTravels, and today we're counting down our picks for 8 MISTAKES Tourists Make in Hawaii.

For this list, we’re looking at some of the most common errors, both big and small, that people tend to make, according to the Huffington Post, when visiting the beautiful island state of Hawaii.

