Democratic Presidential Hopeful John Delaney Drops Out Of The Race

Democratic Presidential Hopeful John Delaney Drops Out Of The RaceHis announcement came just days ahead of the Iowa caucuses.
Former lawmaker Delaney drops 2020 Democratic presidential race

The first Democrat to formally declare a run for the party's 2020 presidential nomination, former...
Reuters


Delaney, longest-running Democratic candidate, ends 2020 bid

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Delaney, the longest-running Democratic candidate in the 2020 presidential...
Seattle Times


Why Does Iowa Vote First?

Why Does Iowa Vote First? The state's February 3rd caucus is the first major contest of the 2020 U.S. presidential primary season. Based off its demographics, some critics claim another state should..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:14

John Delaney Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney formally announced he is withdrawing from the 2020 presidential race.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:40

