Acquittal 'meaningless' without witnesses: Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and former 2020 Democratic candidate Senator Kamala Harris on Friday said that if the Republicans don&apos;t consider witnesses and documents, then their acquittal would be &apos;meaningless&apos; and it would not be a fair trial.
