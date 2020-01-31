Acquittal 'meaningless' without witnesses: Schumer 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:15s - Published Acquittal 'meaningless' without witnesses: Schumer Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and former 2020 Democratic candidate Senator Kamala Harris on Friday said that if the Republicans don't consider witnesses and documents, then their acquittal would be 'meaningless' and it would not be a fair trial.

