5 Must Know Pieces Of Advice From Financial Planners
For honest and objective money advice, a financial planner is the best route for many to take.
Certified financial planners have a responsibility to provide recommendations that are in your best interest.
Business Insider reports that the top tips from financial planners are:
1.
'Work hard and save most of your money'.
Planners recommend an interest-bearing savings account.
2.
Tackle your 'bad debt' first.
Pay as much as you can toward credit card debt and high-interest loans.
3.