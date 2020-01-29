|
Warm Water Found Beneath 'Doomsday Glacier,' Alarming Scientists
An underwater robot discovered warm water under the Florida-sized Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica, which could speed up the already-melting glacier.
Scientists fear a weakening in its foundation could cause a collapse, boosting sea levels as much as 25 inches.
