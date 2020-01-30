Mega Millions and Powerball tickets go live

We'll have more details tonight- on news 25.

- - people throughout our state can- now try their luck at - massive jackpots with mega- millions and powerball- tickets now being sold for this- first time.

- news 25's gabby easterwood was- at keith's superstore in- pass christian this morning for- a celebration with the- mississippi lottery and has the- full story.

- - <nats "and today it begins" the days of driving across stat- lines to get your mega- millions and powerball tickets- are in the past.- kimberly larosa/lottery board - commissioner:"ap proximately 70 million dollars- was going across state lines to- louisanna and other - states to get lottery and - powerball tickets and now all o- that is staying here.it's a - great day for mississippi."

A truly monumental and exciting- day for our state and - for coast residents too like- kelly phillips, the - first to buy at keith's - superstore...he got one of each- kelly phillips/lottery ticket - buyer:"that's all you need right.

You need one to win- i hope i'm feeling lucky."

And phillips wan't the only one- feeling the lotto fever.- philip moran, the senator who - put wrote the bill to bring the- lottery to the magnolia state - bought two tickets himself.

- philip moran/state- senator:"these two tickets i bought.

I - hope they are the winning - tickets.

It's an absolute good- thing for the state and to be - the author of it that's - something that i'll always- remeber and cherish."

The first 80 million from the - lottery will go to improve- roads, bridges and infastructur- then it will- benefit education.- philip moran/state senator:"i just want to tell everyone to - enjoy the time.

To be able to - buy the tickets at home and kno- that when you're doing- that the money stays at home.

- it's so important."

And with every ticket bought- came a different idea of how- they- would spend the big bucks if- they walked away a winner.- lottery ticket buyers:"go see m daughter in virgina."

"i'd give it away.

Save enough money to live for a few years - then give it away."

"a nice place, just a nice plac you know to get out with my kid- and stuff."

- - - <nats>- in pass christian, gabby- easterwood news 25.

