Mega Millions and Powerball tickets go live

People throughout our state can now try their luck at massive jackpots with Mega Millions and Powerball tickets now being sold for their first time.
We'll have more details tonight- on news 25.

- - people throughout our state can- now try their luck at - massive jackpots with mega- millions and powerball- tickets now being sold for this- first time.

- news 25's gabby easterwood was- at keith's superstore in- pass christian this morning for- a celebration with the- mississippi lottery and has the- full story.

- - &lt;nats "and today it begins" the days of driving across stat- lines to get your mega- millions and powerball tickets- are in the past.- kimberly larosa/lottery board - commissioner:"ap proximately 70 million dollars- was going across state lines to- louisanna and other - states to get lottery and - powerball tickets and now all o- that is staying here.it's a - great day for mississippi."

A truly monumental and exciting- day for our state and - for coast residents too like- kelly phillips, the - first to buy at keith's - superstore...he got one of each- kelly phillips/lottery ticket - buyer:"that's all you need right.

You need one to win- i hope i'm feeling lucky."

And phillips wan't the only one- feeling the lotto fever.- philip moran, the senator who - put wrote the bill to bring the- lottery to the magnolia state - bought two tickets himself.

- philip moran/state- senator:"these two tickets i bought.

I - hope they are the winning - tickets.

It's an absolute good- thing for the state and to be - the author of it that's - something that i'll always- remeber and cherish."

The first 80 million from the - lottery will go to improve- roads, bridges and infastructur- then it will- benefit education.- philip moran/state senator:"i just want to tell everyone to - enjoy the time.

To be able to - buy the tickets at home and kno- that when you're doing- that the money stays at home.

- it's so important."

And with every ticket bought- came a different idea of how- they- would spend the big bucks if- they walked away a winner.- lottery ticket buyers:"go see m daughter in virgina."

"i'd give it away.

Save enough money to live for a few years - then give it away."

"a nice place, just a nice plac you know to get out with my kid- and stuff."

- - - &lt;nats>- in pass christian, gabby- easterwood news 25.

- - and remember, you can tune in t- wxxv right here on nbc- every for the drawings!

- the mega millions numbers will- be drawn on tuesdays and- fridays, and powerball numbers- are drawn on-




