They're singing 'Rule Britannia' at a Brexit Day party at this Wetherspoon pub in London's West End

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:33s
Pro-Brexit Londoners gather at the Lord Moon of the Mall Wetherspoon pub in the West End to sing "Rule Britannia" on Friday.

In the video, one woman can be seen standing on a table and waving a Union Jack and St.

George's flag on Brexit Day, just hours before the UK officially quits the EU.

Wetherspoon pubs are today selling cheaper drinks to mark the UK's withdrawal from the EU today as chairman Tim Martin celebrates Brexit.
TorbsTalks

Matthew They’re singing God Save The Queen and Rule Britannia and I want to die 10 minutes ago

alisoncroggon

Alison Croggon Those videos of Brexiteers singing Rule Britannia and We’ll Meet Again in pubs are just excruciating. What happens… https://t.co/Ck9mUNCk3G 19 minutes ago

gdcraven1

gary @JasonBandOllyB @jonridley87 They’ll probably set fireworks off at 11pm while singing Rule Britannia and waving uni… https://t.co/m3UDO4fw50 45 minutes ago

Jingleton1989

James @lewisroyden Also the fact they haven't a fucking clue what they're celebrating or precisely what any of this means… https://t.co/gLq9imp4f6 1 hour ago

BrynCleat

Bryn Cleat @POCX100 If the knuckle draggers are drinking they may be fighting amongst themselves by 11 I'm going to take a s… https://t.co/xOtRfmwpo3 3 hours ago

_grxvedigger

💚 Charlotte 💚 There’s one on the news and they’re singing Rule Britannia https://t.co/oWGa56mouy 3 hours ago

jackzero

jackzero @SocialistVoice They can't generate energy to finish singing Rule Britannia between them. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 5 hours ago

sIaghetti

Aps British children don’t need to be nationalists singing Rule Britannia in the playground but they absolutely do NOT… https://t.co/Ntd0oAMFh7 5 hours ago


Brexit Day party-goers stomp all over EU flag [Video]Brexit Day party-goers stomp all over EU flag

A Brexit party on Brexit Day (January 31) in London sees revelers ready to leave the European Union stomping all over the blue flag of the economic union.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:13Published

Remainer dubbed 'Mr Stop Brexit' attends London event to 'thank the EU for the good times' [Video]Remainer dubbed 'Mr Stop Brexit' attends London event to 'thank the EU for the good times'

Well-known activist Steve Bray expressing his thoughts on Brexit the day (January 30) before the UK is due to leave the European Union. Bray has become a well-known figure around Westminster for his..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:05Published

