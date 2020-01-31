Mississippi health officials discuss nationwide spread of coronavirus

State health leaders tried to ease concerns in mississippi about the coronavirus.

This as the number of possible cases in the united states climbed higher.

W-t-v-a's craig ford joins us with the very latest on what the world health organization described as a global emergency.

State health leaders told reporters this morning in jackson there are no coronavirus cases in mississippi.

And they believe the risk of the general public in the magnolia state getting it is low.

However, the agency is getting doctors and hospitals ready for it.

"we do think that it's very likely that we will have people come to mississippi who will be either suspects for this new coronavirus or may even have the new coronavirus potentially in the very near future."

The centers for disease control and prevention in atlanta is also following what's happening with the coronavirus.

The c-d-c tested samples from 241 people from 36 states.

Among those... 114 turned up negative... and six tested positive.

Results are still pending for the remaining 121 samples.

Federal health workers announced the nation's first person-to-person transmission case on thursday.

Meanwhile, delta air lines and american airlines will suspend all flights to china... as the coronavirus spreads.

Delta said its service suspension will begin on february 6th... and will last until april 30th.

American airlines' suspension began today ... and will continue through march 27th.

Dozens of other carriers, including united and british airways have slashed or suspended service to china because of the outbreak... and as this story moves forward in the weeks ahead -- there are two things mississippi health officials added concerning all this.

One -- don't confuse the coronavirus with the flu because influenza is here in the magnolia state.

Second -- if by chance you think you have the coronavirus, don't go straight to the doctor or the hospital.

Call ahead before you go.

Craig ford, w-t-v-a nine news.

