Peppa Pig Voice Actress Is Leaving The Role After 13 years

The actress who has been delighting toddlers as the voice of Peppa Pig for more than a decade is retiring.

Harley Bird is hanging up her puddle-jumping boots and stepping down from the role.

18-year-old Bird has played television's bossiest piglet in the children's cartoon for 13 years.

CNN reports that Bird won a BAFTA award in 2011 for her work on the show.

Bird, who is the longest-standing voice of Peppa, has voiced 185 episodes.