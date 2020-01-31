Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Peppa Pig Voice Actress Is Leaving The Role After 13 years

Peppa Pig Voice Actress Is Leaving The Role After 13 years

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Peppa Pig Voice Actress Is Leaving The Role After 13 years

Peppa Pig Voice Actress Is Leaving The Role After 13 years

The actress who has been delighting toddlers as the voice of Peppa Pig for more than a decade is retiring.

Harley Bird is hanging up her puddle-jumping boots and stepping down from the role.

18-year-old Bird has played television's bossiest piglet in the children's cartoon for 13 years.

CNN reports that Bird won a BAFTA award in 2011 for her work on the show.

Bird, who is the longest-standing voice of Peppa, has voiced 185 episodes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Peppa Pig voice actress Harley Bird to step down after 13 years

The actress who has been delighting toddlers as the voice of Peppa Pig for more than a decade is...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Daily RecordHull Daily MailPinkNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

HouseOfWalsh

Joseph Keith Walsh RT @TVLine: #PeppaPig Voice Actress Stepping Down After 13 Years — Meet Her Replacement https://t.co/qUpmeHQ3sU 8 hours ago

elena_minot

Elena Minot Peppa Pig Voice Actress Stepping Down After 13 Years — Meet Her Replacement https://t.co/q8XxoQBhjZ https://t.co/7TYz6YNtiY 8 hours ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #PeppaPig Voice Actress Stepping Down After 13 Years — Meet Her Replacement https://t.co/MDF9mmbzGI https://t.co/pgGL00ax7c 9 hours ago

BetaSeries_News

BetaSeries News Peppa Pig Voice Actress Stepping Down After 13 Years — Meet Her Replacement https://t.co/yPAFMycOX1 https://t.co/JVoX6UGHzy 9 hours ago

enriquevbjr

Enrique V. Buenrostro RT @MichaelAusiello: #PeppaPig Voice Actress Stepping Down After 13 Years — Meet Her Replacement https://t.co/9wV9Stsj0C via @AndySwift 9 hours ago

MichaelAusiello

Michael Ausiello #PeppaPig Voice Actress Stepping Down After 13 Years — Meet Her Replacement https://t.co/9wV9Stsj0C via @AndySwift 9 hours ago

TVLine

TVLine.com #PeppaPig Voice Actress Stepping Down After 13 Years — Meet Her Replacement https://t.co/qUpmeHQ3sU 9 hours ago

jpacMeggy

John P A Carter Oink! Harley Bird, the voice of the anthropomorphic oinker, the actress who voices Peppa P*g is leaving the role, a… https://t.co/HbnzHw5WiQ 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.