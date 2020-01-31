Global  

Facebook Cracking Down on Coronavirus Misinformation

Facebook is cracking down on misinformation surrounding the coronavirus.

The social media company says it is relying on global health organizations to flag all posts that contain false information or conspiracy theories so the site can remove them.
