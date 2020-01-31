Facebook Cracking Down on Coronavirus Misinformation 35 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:19s - Published Facebook Cracking Down on Coronavirus Misinformation Facebook is cracking down on misinformation surrounding the coronavirus. The social media company says it is relying on global health organizations to flag all posts that contain false information or conspiracy theories so the site can remove them.

