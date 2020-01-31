Spokane Dumpling Festival

If you love eating dumplings, here's your chance to feast on them.as part of the chinese new year celebrations... the sister cities association of spokane is hosting a dumpling festival next saturday.

Our caroline flynn is live with organizers at the southside center with a preview.

And caroline... these tickets are going fast!

They certainly are.

There will most likely not be any available the day of.

They've sold a good amount already and over one thousand people are interested on facebook.

If you wantto go, don't wait!here's what you can expect.

An assortment of dumplings that will be made at the event for you to snack on, dumpling making lessons from the spokane library..... and performances which are a part of the spokane chinese new year celebrations.

Dumpling festivalsaturday, february 812pm to 5pmat the spokane southside center3151 east 27th avenueátickets requiredá