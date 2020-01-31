Global  

EU Council bids goodbye to Britain's union jack

Officials removed British flags from the European Council on Friday, leaving the 27 flags of the European Union's remaining member states hanging away from the renowned union jack on Brexit day.
After years of negotiations, the United Kingdom will make official its divorce with the EU on Friday at 2300GMT.

The U.K. leaves the EU with a mixture of joy, anger and indifference, casting off into the unknown in one of the biggest blows yet to Europe's attempt to forge unity from the ruins of World War Two.

The EU's most powerful leaders, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, cast Brexit as a sad moment that was a turning point for Europe.

The EU warned that leaving would be worse than staying



