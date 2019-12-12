Trump signs executive order targeting human trafficking

Global  

Marking the 20th anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA), U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order to combat human trafficking, to help remove &quot;child sexual abuse material from the internet&quot; as well as adding a new position at the White House to focus on the issue.
President Trump Signs Executive Order Combating Human Trafficking

'My Administration is 100 percent committed to eradicating human trafficking'
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Trump to create post to focus on solely human trafficking

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to expand the White House domestic policy office by...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



