Trump signs executive order targeting human trafficking 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:59s - Published Trump signs executive order targeting human trafficking Marking the 20th anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA), U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order to combat human trafficking, to help remove "child sexual abuse material from the internet" as well as adding a new position at the White House to focus on the issue.

