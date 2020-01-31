Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The U.S. And Many Other Countries Issue Travel Bans To China

The U.S. And Many Other Countries Issue Travel Bans To China

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
The U.S. And Many Other Countries Issue Travel Bans To China

The U.S. And Many Other Countries Issue Travel Bans To China

The United States warned Americans not to travel to China as the death toll from a new virus reached 213.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus a global health emergency on Friday.

Russia, Britain, Sweden, and Italy all reported their first cases of the deadly contagious virus.

Rome has declared its own national emergency as it sought to reconstruct the itinerary of two infected Chinese tourists.

The U.S .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AtsukoHashimot1

Atsuko Hashimoto Westmacott Although you and I did not hear about the issue in the UK until today while we have heard the issue happen in many… https://t.co/N7DnGnGC85 5 hours ago

Omri_Marian

Omri Marian @ScottElliotG I disagree with 2. This is a cultural/ judicial U.S.-specific issue. It doesn't need to be like that,… https://t.co/zlgwDn2m67 6 hours ago

Zulkedisi

Zulkedisi @Wheelnut8 Nope, I am a sample. There is a huge brain drain issue in Turkey, though highly qualified people choose… https://t.co/0HT1qthCby 7 hours ago

gamebonus______

you_are_real_heroes😷🥚🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇭🇰 @SenTomCotton @chanfong985 Please bring Justice to all casualties caused by 🇨🇳 in this bioweapon leakage. It is a… https://t.co/pXPkIwMn5S 7 hours ago

xmas81

Simon @bbcburnsy @photomoments Wrong 'uns. They are humans with serious health issues David, if we like many other count… https://t.co/Yw2DYajEbt 9 hours ago

RyanMarino

Ryan Marino @NIDAnews *Not used in the US since 1924. It’s used in many other countries without issue. 10 hours ago

emmanuelgpaz

Emmanuel Paz Unbelievable that many drag politics into the #coronoravirus issue. If the #Philippines has an ugly #government, ho… https://t.co/QFXWnypx7W 12 hours ago

FaekJ

Faek R. Jamali, MD This is not only a US national issue but is also applicable in many other countries around the world ! https://t.co/AB86gNlGHF 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The U.S. and many other countries issue travel bans to China [Video]The U.S. and many other countries issue travel bans to China

The United States warned Americans not to travel to China as the death toll from a new virus reached 213.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China [Video]The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China

WUHAN, CHINA — China has confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus in Tibet. This means the Wuhan virus has now spread to every single region across China, bringing up the total number of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.