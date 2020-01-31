The U.S. And Many Other Countries Issue Travel Bans To China

The United States warned Americans not to travel to China as the death toll from a new virus reached 213.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus a global health emergency on Friday.

Russia, Britain, Sweden, and Italy all reported their first cases of the deadly contagious virus.

Rome has declared its own national emergency as it sought to reconstruct the itinerary of two infected Chinese tourists.

