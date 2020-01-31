Global  

Schiff says Cipollone was 'in the loop' in Ukraine pressure scheme

Lead Democratic House prosecutor Adam Schiff kicked off closing arguments in President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial on Friday by citing a report from The New York Times that said White House counsel Pat Cipollone knew about a Ukraine pressure campaign earlier than previously known.
