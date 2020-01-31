Schiff says Cipollone was 'in the loop' in Ukraine pressure scheme 47 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:43s - Published Schiff says Cipollone was 'in the loop' in Ukraine pressure scheme Lead Democratic House prosecutor Adam Schiff kicked off closing arguments in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Friday by citing a report from The New York Times that said White House counsel Pat Cipollone knew about a Ukraine pressure campaign earlier than previously known. 0

