UK flag comes down in Brussels on Brexit day

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Britain's Union Flag was removed from lines of EU member state flags at the European Parliament building in Brussels on Friday evening ahead of the United Kingdom's exit from the bloc at midnight.
The red, white and blue flag was lowered - with some difficulty - by officials outside the European Parliament, whose 73 British lawmakers will no longer be members of the assembly after Friday.

In its place on the pole they raised the EU flag, a circle of 12 yellow stars on a blue background.

Britain will become the first country to quit the European Union after 47 years in the club.




