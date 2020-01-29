Global  

Coronavirus: China arrivals moved to hospital under police escort

Coronavirus: China arrivals moved to hospital under police escort

Coronavirus: China arrivals moved to hospital under police escort

Buses carrying British nationals from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China, travel along the M6 motorway on their way to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside.

The passengers arrived by plane to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire before being transported to the hospital site on the Wirrall where they are set to be quarantined
