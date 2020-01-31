Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trends and Talkers: Basket for Kobe, cute makeup tutorial, Shirley Temple King

Trends and Talkers: Basket for Kobe, cute makeup tutorial, Shirley Temple King

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:38s - Published < > Embed
Trends and Talkers: Basket for Kobe, cute makeup tutorial, Shirley Temple King

Trends and Talkers: Basket for Kobe, cute makeup tutorial, Shirley Temple King

This week in Trends and Talkers the younger generation brought us moments this week that lifted our spirits, warmed our hearts and simply made us smile.

Kobe Bryant and all the victims of the helicopter crash were on our minds and one high school basketball moment lifted our spirits.

4 seconds left on the clock, number 24 Trenton McLaughlin gets the ball and magic happens.

From basketball to football.

8-year-old Reese loves making make-up tutorials, her mom posted a new video that swept the hearts of everyone who has seen it.

(play video here) her favorite team... The chiefs are in the super bowl and she transforms into Patrick Mahomes.

This last kid is sure to bring a smile to your face.

He calls himself "The Shirley Temple king" and he gives the brutally honest truth about different restaurants Shirley temples.

If you see a video that's perfect for Trends and Talkers, send an email to [email protected]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trends and Talkers: Basket for Kobe, cute makeup tutorial, Shirley Temple King

DIGITAL REPORTER...JASON DINANT....HAS THIS WEEK'S - FUN-FILLEDTRENDS AND TALKERS.I'M JASON DINANT, ITS FRIDAYAND THAT MEANS ONE THING...WHO LIFTED OUR SPIRITS, WARMEDOUR HEARTS AND SIMPLY MADE USSMILE THIS WEEK.KOBE BRYANT AND ALL THE VICTIMSOF THE HELICOPTER CRASH WERE ONNUMBER 24 TRENTON MCLAUGHLINGETS THE BALL AND MAGIC8-YEAR-OLD REESE LOVES MAKINGMAKE-UP TUTORIALS, HER MOMPOSTED A NEW VIDEO THAT BROUGHTDEJOY TO EVERYONE WHO HAS SEENIT.HER FAVORITE TEAM...THE CHIEFS ARE IN THE SUPERBOWL AND SHE TRANSFORMS INTOPATRICK MAHOMES.I'M DEFINITELY ROOTING FOR THECHIEFS NOW.THIS LAST KID IS SURE TO BRINGA SMILE TO YOUR FACE.HE CALLS HIMSELF "THE SHIRLEYTEMPLE KING" AND HE GIVES THEBRUTAL HONEST TRUTH ABOUTDIFFERENT RESTAURANTS...YOU GUESS IT...SHIRLEY TEMPLES....ROLL THE TAPE...YOU HAVE TO CHECK OUT HISINSTAGRAM ACCOUNT AT THESHIRLEY TEMPLE KINGFOR MANY MORE REVIEWS.HOPEFULLY THESE STORIESBRIGHTENED UP YOUR AFTERNOON,IF YOU SEE A VIDEOTHAT'S PERFECT FOR TRENDS ANDTALKERS, SEND ME AN EMAIL TODESK AT K-T-N-V DOT COM ANDI'LL SEE YOU BACK NEXT FRIDAYWITH MORE VIDEOS THAT HAD Y'ALLTALKING.ADLIB AT DESK




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.